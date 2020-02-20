Gambia: Cuba Congratulates Gambia On the 55th Anniversary of Its Independence

19 February 2020
The Point (Banjul)

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel sent a congratulatory message to his Gambian counterpart, H.E. Adama Barrow, on the occasion of the 55th Anniversary of the Independence of this West African Nation, to be celebrated tomorrow, February 18.

In the note sent through Diplomatic channels, Diaz-Canel expresses to Barrow his most cordial congratulations on the historic date, on behalf of the people and the government of the Greater Antilles.

Also the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, H.E. Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, sent a congratulatory letter to his fellow in the Gambia, H.E. Mamadou Tangara, in which he reiterates the willingness to continue expanding relations between the two countries.

For his part, the Ambassador of the Caribbean nation in this African state, Rubén G. Abelenda, transmitted in an interview with the Gambian National Television and Radio (GRTS), congratulations the Gambians on the occasion of its National holiday.

Abelenda stressed that the bilateral diplomatic ties, established just over 40 years ago, live today one of its best moments.

He concluded that Cubans and Gambians are united by blood, cultural ties, history, but above all, there is plenty of mutual solidarity.

