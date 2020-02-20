Gambia: Transport Union Imposes Ban On Senegalese Commercial Vehicles

19 February 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Pa Modou Cham

The president of The Gambia Transport Union, Omar Ceesay, on Monday announced in a press conference that a ban has been imposed on all Senegalese commercial vehicles from entering The Gambia effective 19 February 2020.

This decision came after so many confrontations with the two countries transport unions to resolve the differences that have been grappling their commercial transportation.

Ceesay says their move was prompted by Senegal's refusal to respect the ECOWAS protocol; which promotes free movement of goods and people. He also said the Senegalese Transport Union has violated the interstate Transport permit agreement that was signed by the two governments in 2018.

He said the Senegalese transport union is in violation of the Interstate Transport Agreement that was reached by the two governments. He added that the current border crisis amounts to human rights violation.

Ceesay indicated they have for long been engaging their Senegalese colleagues for dialogue so that the border issue could be resolved.

However, it was reported a week back that Senegalese authorities manhandled Star TV's cameraman at a Senegalese village in Karang for covering the negotiations between the two unions.

The meeting was for the Senegal to allow Gambian buses to enter the city of Dakar, after Senegalese bold step to stop Gambian buses in Senegalese territory.

However, the Senegalese decision came after many Senegalese drivers' resentment of Gambian buses, saying they have taken their passengers, which reduces their earnings.

Meanwhile, it can be recalled that over the past years, Senegalese drivers have been working within Gambian soils without any restrictions.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour
More Bombshells at South African State Capture Hearings

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.