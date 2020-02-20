Gambia: Queen Elizabeth Sends Independence Greetings to Barrow

State House, Banjul, 17 February 2020 - Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II sent greetings to His Excellency President Adama Barrow on the occasion of the 55th Independence Anniversary celebration of the Republic of The Gambia.

The message reads:

"It gives me great pleasure to send Your Excellency my warmest greetings on the celebration of your National Day, together with my best wishes for the people of the Republic of The Gambia in the coming Year." Signed

Elizabeth R.

The message was conveyed through the Office of the British High Commission in Banjul.