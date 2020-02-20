Gambia: BK Milan Triumphs Over Fortune to End Winless Run in 1st Division

BK Milan, Friday defeated Fortune 1-0 in the week-ten match, played at the Box Bar Mini Stadium in Brikama to end their winless run in the 2019-2020 Gambia Football Federation GFF first division league season.

The Bakau based-team, who fired their coach Alagie Sarr last week after winless in nine games before their skirmish with Fortune.

They required a win to boost their hopes of avoiding relegation to the second tier and stay in the top flight next season.

BK Milan scored one goal without Fortune replying to end their nine match winless run in the country's top flight league with 6 points.