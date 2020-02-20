Namibia: Ireland A Level Series

20 February 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Helge Schütz

NAMIBIA lost by 23 runs to Ireland A in their second T20 match on Tuesday, to put the teams level at 1-1 in their five-match T20 series.

Namibia won the opening encounter by three wickets on Tuesday morning, but Ireland A struck back with a fine batting display in the second match a few hours later.

Namibia made an early breakthrough when Gerhard Erasmus dismissed Stuart Thompson for a duck, while Craig Williams dismissed Lorcan Tucker for 9, but Stephen Doheny and Gareth Delaney put Ireland in charge with a 95-run partnership at more than 10 runs per over.

Delaney was the aggressor, scoring 69 off only 36 balls, which included two sixes and nine fours, while Doherty was more circumspect, batting through the innings to remain not out on 63 which came off 51 balls (1x6, 6x4).

Namibia's bowlers got a few late wickets, but Doheny steered Ireland to a competitive 170 for seven wickets off their 20 overs.

Ruben Trumpelmann and Craig Williams each took two wickets for 25 runs, while Gerhard Erasmus, Tangeni Lungameni and Jan Frylinck each took one wicket.

Namibia got off to a hesitant reply, losing their first three wickets for only 46 runs, as Zayn Green (12), Niko Davin (6) and Stephen Baard (5) all went cheaply.

Gerhard Erasmus and Nicol Loftie-Eaton, however, stopped the slide with a 36-run partnership, before the latter was out for 19 off 17 balls (1x6, 2x4).

Erasmus followed soon after for a top score of 43 off 25 balls (2x6, 4x4), and although there were good contributions from Craig Williams (28 off 25 balls) and Pikky Ya France (14 off 10), Namibia fell well short of the target, reaching 147 for nine wickets off their 20 overs.

Tyrone Kane (two wickets for 23 runs) and Shane Getkate (2/31) were Ireland A's best bowlers.

The third match in the series takes place on Friday.

