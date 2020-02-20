Kenya: Boda Boda Rider Who Killed Six-Year-Old Jailed for Three Months

20 February 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Joseph Ndunda

A boda boda rider has been jailed for three months after he pleaded guilty to charges of riding without a driving license.

Elvis Otieno Juma is also facing charges of causing the death of a six-year-old child on Friday last week by dangerous riding.

He knocked and fatally injured the minor along Councilor Opondo road in Nairobi at around 6pm.

Juma has also been charged with riding a motorcycle on a public road without a license and an alternative count of failure to carry a driving license.

Makadara Law Courts Chief Magistrate Heston Nyaga also ordered for the arrest and prosecution of Juma's employer for hiring him despite not having a driving license.

GUILTY PLEA

Juma, who admitted that he is a boda boda operator but does not have a driving license, said the bike belongs to his aunt.

Upon admitting to not holding a driving or riding license, the charge of failure to carry it ceased to exist.

"Boda boda riders have become a nuisance. Majority have driving licenses but others don't. They ride everywhere anyhow and they have become a law unto themselves and should be stopped. This one will serve the sentence as an example to others," Nyaga ruled.

Juma will serve the sentence until May 18, 2020 when he will return to court for the setting of bail and bond terms before his trial for causing death by dangerous riding starts.

