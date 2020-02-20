Kenyan Youngster Abraham Dawo Lands in Spain for Trials

20 February 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Kymani Kiarie

Kenya Under 20 forward Abraham Dawo is in Spain for a three-month trial with second-tier side Real Union FC.

The powerful striker, who is on loan to National Super League (NSL) side Kibera Black Stars from lower-tier side South B United, traveled to Spain on Friday and has already settled down, according to a reliable source.

"He is very excited and looking forward to impressing and landing a deal. He has always wanted to play professional football and has worked very hard for this moment," the source told Nairobi News.

Real Union FC was founded in 1905 and is based in the autonomous Basque country near Spain's boarder with France. They play their matches at the Stadium Gal that has a capacity to host 5,000 fans.

Dawo is the younger brother to former Kenyan International Patrick Oboya who has since retired from active football.

He started his football career at South B United Sports Academy and honed his skills at NSL side Police FC before moving to Kibera Black Stars during the mid-season transfer window.

He was named the 2017 Kith Biro Most Valuable Player for guiding South B Combined to winning the title in the most prestigious off season tournament.

Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

