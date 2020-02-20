Kenya: DP Ruto Wants IG Mutyambai to Explain How Echesa Accessed His Fortress Office

19 February 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Deputy President William Ruto is now tasking Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai in what he says is a breach of security which allowed former Sports CS Rashid Echesa to access his office last week.

Ruto's offices and premises are guarded by armed police officers all day and night.

The DP, through his Chief of Staff Ken Osinde, has also requested that the foreigners who accompanied Echesa to his office on a fateful day are not be allowed to leave the country until the investigations are complete.

"How did the foreigners in the company of Echesa access the DP's office? How many people accessed the waiting room and which senior officers facilitated the same?" the letter poses in part.

The letter and its contents were made public a day after Echesa insisted that he is Ruto's personal friend and hence does not need an appointment to access his office.

"Any officer in our establishment who will be found culpable should be arraigned in court the soonest possible."

Echesa is the main person of interest in a case where three foreigners claim they were duped into believing that the government of Kenya would award them with a Sh39 billion firearms tender.

The former CS is also accused of impersonating the personal assistant to the Deputy President of Kenya and also falsely receiving Sh11.5 million as consultancy fees.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
More Bombshells at South African State Capture Hearings

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.