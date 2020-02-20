Kenya: Take Part in Sonko Impeachment Motion, ODM Orders Its City MCAs

19 February 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Joseph Ndunda

The ODM Party has distanced itself from a letter written by its Nairobi chairman and Makadara MP George Alandwa directing the party's city MCAs not to participate in the impeachment of embattled governor Mike Sonko.

Aladwa had in the letter said that ODM MCAs should neither vote nor sign any proposal [regarding Sonko's impeding impeachment] until they are advised by the party leadership.

However, in a press statement, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna said the party learnt of the letter through social media.

"The Party [ODM] has become aware through social media, of a letter allegedly written by Nairobi County Chair purportedly directing ODM MCAs in the county assembly not to endorse or participate in an impeachment process to remove Governor of Nairobi, Hon. Mike Mbuvi Sonko," Sifuna said.

Sh357 million graft charges

"We wish to make it clear that the Party and the party leader do not and will not interfere with the power granted directly by the people to MCAs in exercise of any of their functions including over-sighting the executive."

Sifuna told party members and grassroots officials that he was the only one mandated to deliver official party position on any matter.

Sonko could be facing impeachment owing to charges he is facing in courts after his Kiambu counterpart Ferdinand Waititu was impeached by the county assembly.

Sonko is facing Sh357 million graft charges.

The governor has denied more than 30 charges of money laundering, receiving bribes and conflict of interest.

