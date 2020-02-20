Zimbabwe: Top Journo Slams Govt Double Standards After Zuva Gets Nod to Sell Fuel in U.S.$

19 February 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Top journalist and now social commentator Hopewell Chin'ono has slammed government for giving fuel dealer Zuva Petroleum the greenlight to sell fuel in US dollars while other businesses are still restricted to the much resented Zim-dollar.

Zuva Petroleum Tuesday announced a list of selected service stations that would be selling fuel in US dollars.

They are in Harare, Bulawayo, Beitbridge and Mutare.

Chin'ono felt this was not fair.

A day before, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor John Mangudya said he was happy with how the country has gone about its de-dollarisation programme, an unpopular government policy that saw authorities ditch the multi-currency regime for the much-resented local unit.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
More Bombshells at South African State Capture Hearings

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.