Zimbabwe: Ministry Bows Down to Artuz Demand On Zimsec Exam Fees

The Government of Zimbabwe has bowed down to our demand of scrapping the recently announced Zimsec School fees in the face of Austerity. We welcome the move as it mean a win for our fight for pro-poor education. This will allow our students mainly in poor rural areas to sit for exams.

An O Level student was going to pay $1 520 for eight subjects. This was out of reach for most of our students in rural areas. A reversal of gains made in the education sector. An afront to our vision of pro poor education.

ARTUZ had embarked on an #examinationsmustfall campaign. Poor parents in villages and like minded organisations joined us in our call. Part of the campaign included a petition and an engagement of citizens on Valentine's Day on the streets of Harare.

Section 75 mandates the Government to ensure a provision of basic education. We call upon the Government to be more vigilant in upholding this right. It should avoid shocking the nation as it can be shocked in turn by the angered masses.

Below are the Government's words this morning:

"Following the publication of the 2020 public examination fees, it has been found necessary to carry out further consultations. While the examination fees that were published are based on the actual cost of each examination, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education would like to inform parents and guardians that following further representations, the recently released circular on the 2020 examination fees has been cancelled with immediate effect. New fees will be announced after further consultations have been made with all the relevant stakeholders. Parents and guardians are therefore advised to continue paying the old fees approved in 2015. Please be advised that deadlines for examination fees payment remain the same."

Source: Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union in Zimbabwe (ARTUZ)