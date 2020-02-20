Malawi: Mutharika Shot Himself in the Foot On Cabinet

19 February 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

The presidency of Peter Mutharika gained a lot economically but lost politically.

President Peter Mutharika 2014 campaign of a 20 member Cabinet won hearts of thousands of Malawians. It is a campaign pledge he has fulfilled 100% throughout his first five-year first term, even the nine months of his second five-year term.

The President has maintained a 20-member Cabinet ever since, when he did not campaign on cabinet size in the second term.

Further, the President has maintained the 20 member Cabinet, even now when the economy has recovered: inflation is at the lowest in decades, bank lending rates have come down by more than 50%, infrastructure development is underway across the country, and public reform to enable economic growth.

In some ways, the President could justify a Cabinet of more than 20. He did not. He remained true to his campaign pledge. That honesty, that emphasis on economic growth of the country, cost Mutharika politically.

The 20 member cabinet meant APM had limited choices, especially from those areas his party, the DPP, did not get majority votes.

That pattern of voting was a challenge. How could Mutharika appoint people from such areas into the Cabinet when areas that voted for him provided enough?

Opinion leaders from areas that did not vote Mutharika want to be in Cabinet but they have not offered themselves in support of Mutharika.

That is the challenge. He who wants to be bribed must place himself on the road in which bribes are moving. Instead of supporting Mutharika, they have opposed him. Instead of looking at the national picture, they have looked at local picture.

What has Mutharika done for me? This is the question of opinion leaders among those that did not vote for the President. As we can all see, a good economy is not enough, local development is not adequate. People want to be in the Cabinet. People want their own in the Cabinet. A Cabinet position has, in a way, become a bribe to buy loyalty and support.

In his inaugural address for his second term, Mutharika said powerful words about Malawi and her future. "I am profoundly grateful for the opportunity to continue serving this great nation. As I commence my second term in office, I pledge to put Malawi first and to continue advancing development as I lead a people-centred government."

Even more powerful was his follow up two sentences: "I am committed to taking Malawi forward in the spirit of unity, peace and progress. My administration is devoted to leave no one behind."

My administration is devoted to leave no one behind? That was about national development. But Mutharika's administration had left some behind by maintaining a 20 member Cabinet.

It is time for Muthrika to break away from the 2014 campaign pledge. After all, the economy is a lot better than then and can sustain a 30-member Cabinet.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour
More Bombshells at South African State Capture Hearings

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.