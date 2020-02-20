Kenya: Officer Who Shot Dead Boda Boda Rider at Mama Lucy to Face Murder Charges

20 February 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

An Administration officer who allegedly shot dead a boda boda rider at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital has been arrested and his due in court on Thursday morning.

According to Police Spokesman Charles Owino, the officer was arrested on Wednesday night after a preliminary ballistic report showed that the killer bullet was from his firearm.

PARKING FEE

"He will be in court for murder, there is enough evidence that he is the one who shot and killed the boda boda rider," said Owino.

The ballistic report was done because there were two officers on duty when the incident occurred.

Witnesses at the scene of the incident claim that Daniel Mburu Wangari was fatally shot following an argument over an unofficial Sh50 parking fee with security guards at the hospital.

Mburu had volunteered to rush a two-and-a-half-year-old boy retrieved from a river in Korogocho slums the hospital.

FATALLY SHOT

Witnesses said security guards let in Mburu and he parked at the hospital's casualty entry as he rushed the child into the emergency centre.

When he returned he found his boda boda had been impounded by the security guard who demanded a Sh50 bribe to release the bike.

A scuffle ensued and Mburu was overpowered by the guards who then called a reinforcement from AP officers.

AP officers arrived as the guards were taking him into their sentry post at the gate. One of the officers allegedly cocked his gun and shot him in the chest.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority spokesman Dennis Oketch said they have launched investigations into the killing even as the suspect faces murder charges.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

