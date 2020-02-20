South Africa: Budget 2020 Is Not Only About the Numbers

opinion

The Budget speech should be less about the numbers and more about acknowledging the role of tax in realising our basic socioeconomic rights as South Africans.

As we move into yet another round of discussions and predictions around the 2020 Budget speech, it's perhaps worthwhile taking a step back and revisiting the theory of why we pay tax.

Tax is the heartbeat of the modern economy, and it's premised on an implicit contract between the state and its citizens. As the state collects money from the tax base and spends it on areas that benefit society (like improving infrastructure, healthcare, and education), it is expected to deliver on this implicit contract.

This is where the theory conflicts with what is more often than not a different reality. Money collected through the tax system is meant for the good of all citizens, especially the impoverished. The socioeconomic benefit is premised on moral behaviour and if this contract breaks down because of low tax morality or ineffective government policy and tax administration, the result is that people's basic or constitutional rights are violated.

This affects the poor and economically marginalised first, arguably those who have the greatest need for government's delivery of...