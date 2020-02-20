Zimbabwe: CUT Student Hacks Exam Database, Forges Results

19 February 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Walter Nyamukondiwa

A Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) student hacked into the university's Examination Results database and forged results for himself and seven other students who had failed their semester exams last year.

The student received varying amounts in United States dollars from the students who had failed in courses such as financial management, commercial law, computer organisation and architecture and operating systems among others. Some of the students had failed multiple courses and paid amounts ranging from US$20 and US$80. The 20-year-old student also altered his August to December 2018 results where he was supposed to rewrite a failed course and went on to proceed with his studies.

He is currently in Level 2.2 at the university and allegedly accessed the CUT Examination Computer Database Server using a Python Script called SQLMap.

The matter was discovered and he has since been arrested.

