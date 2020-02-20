Kenya: Kosgei Targeting Fast Time at Ras Al Khaimah

Brigid Kosgei cuts the tape to win the 2019 Chicago Marathon in new World Record time

RAS AL KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates, Feb 20 - World Marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei says she targets to run a fast time at Friday's Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon in the United Arab Emirates as she continues to build up towards the London Marathon and the Olympics.

Kosgei will be the stand-out entrant at the 14th edition of the lucrative race in the gulf and having run a stunning 2:14:04 world record at the Chicago Marathon last October, all eyes will be on her on Friday.

"My goal is to improve my Personal Best and to run fast in this strong field," Kosgei said.

The 25-year-old clocked a lifetime best 1:05:28 in Zallaq, Bahrain, last March, but was significantly faster in her lead-in to Chicago, clocking 1:04:28 on the slightly downhill course at the Great North Run in South Shields, UK.

She returns to the mega-rich race after two years and looks out for a better performance having finished seventh on her last appearance in 2018.

She's one of 11 women in the field with PBs inside 1:07, including former half marathon world record holder Peres Jepchirchir, reigning world half marathon champion Netsanet Gudeta, and 2018 Ras Al Khaimah winner Fancy Chemutai.

"This is the same race where I almost broke the world record - this time the course is faster and I want the world record," said Chemutai, who clocked 1:04:52 in this race two years ago.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya External Relations Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

That was just one second shy of Joyciline Jepkosgei's world record set in Valencia in 2017. Other contenders include Joan Chelimo Melly, Birhane Ababel Yeshane, Evaline Chirchir and Rosemary Wanjiru.

The men's race also features one of the fastest ever assembled.

Ethiopia's Mule Wasihun, who won the London Marathon last year in 2:03:16, brings a 59:34 career best to the line, but Julien Wanders of Switzerland, the European record holder at 59:13, has gone even faster. In all, 11 men have lifetime bests under 60 minutes.

Wanders, 23, has said training has been going very well after his 27:13 European 10km record run in Valencia last month, encouraging him to set his sights on the 59-minute barrier.

"It is a course that I like quite a lot," he said. "My training group helped me to arrive here in good shape."

The field also includes world leader Alexander Mutiso Munyao at 59:09, Solomon Berihu (59:17), Amdalak Belihu (59:10) and Edwin Kiprop Kiptoo (59:26). - IAAF