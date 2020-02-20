South Africa: Parliament - Eskom and SAA Crises in Focus Once More

20 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

If the Government Employees Pension Fund were to be approached to take on R250bn of Eskom's R450bn debt, it may just say 'yes - if it's 'a good deal'. But it's a bit more complicated.

Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) principal executive officer Abel Sithole was careful on Wednesday not to jump the gun when asked, repeatedly, by MPs about the Eskom bailout.

No-one had come to talk about the pension fund and until there was a firm proposal it would be difficult to say anything definitive.

"The reason we can't categorically say we will not consider it, it may well be that an approach is made that is perfectly reasonable. It may well be that a very good deal is presented to the GEPF," said Sithole.

"It might be untoward of the GEPF to dismiss it outright. If it would benefit the GEPF, we would not be doing our work if we do not consider it."

The GEPF has an eye for making a good deal at Eskom. It's on public record it made R30-million in interest in early 2018 after, controversially, agreeing to a R5-billion one-month bridging facility through the PIC.

But the Eskom bailout proposal is not...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour
More Bombshells at South African State Capture Hearings

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.