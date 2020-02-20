Angola: New Chairman of Electoral Commission Takes Oath in Parliament

Luanda — The National Assembly (parliament) swore in last Wednesday Manuel Pereira da Silva, in Luanda, as chairman of the National Electoral Commission (CNE).

The draft-resolution was approved with 111 votes in favour, specifically from the ruling MPLA party's parliamentary group. The opposition left the plenary session en bloc and did not vote. The election of Manuel Pereira da Silva, a candidate appointed by the Superior Council of the Judicial Magistracy (CSMJ), was marked by strong protest from the opposition political parties, which do not recognize in the new CNE chairman "integrity and moral authority" to occupy such position.

UNITA, the largest opposition party, and four independent deputies from CASA-CE coalition have sent requests to the presidency of the National Assembly to remove from the parliamentary agenda the inauguration of the new CNE head.

However, the proposals were rejected by the plenary, with 115 votes against, 61 in favour and zero abstention.

Manuel Pereira da Silva, until then chairman of the Provincial Electoral Commission of Luanda, won the curricular competition to fill the vacancy, previously held by André da Silva Neto, who served two terms. In addition to Manuel Pereira da Silva, who won with 87 points, also participated in the contest the citizens Sebastião Bessa, Agostinho António Santos and Albino Yululu, who obtained 61, 54 and 48 points, respectively. The call for the selection of the new president of the CNE was opened in March 2019. However, the disclosure of the results had been delayed due to complaints, precautionary procedures (injunction) and legal action filed by one of the candidates and by UNITA.

The proceedings were not upheld both by the Superior Council of the Judicial Magistracy (CSMJ) and by the Supreme Court.

The CNE, made up of 17 members, is an independent body that organizes, executes, coordinates and conducts electoral processes.

It is an organ that is not integrated in the direct administration of the state, which enjoys organic and functional independence.

Opposition disagrees

The opposition alleges that the election process of the candidate designated by the CSMJ did not happen according to the law and that the new head of the CNE is involved in processes that diminishes his integrity and moral authority. Liberty Chiaka, the UNITA whip, understands that with the election of Manuel Pereira da Silva to the post of CNE chairman, "the house of democracy has just committed a democratic suicide". With this election, he said, the National Assembly "has just buried the fight against corruption". Alexandre Sebastião, from CASA-CE, noted that deputies, in general, should stick to the law in the first place and leave political appetites in the background. Lucas Ngonda, from the FNLA, understands that, since it is a process riddled with defects and irregularities, the National Assembly should not support it and its name is clearly tarnished in this process. "The National Assembly must reflect a lot on its actions", observed the deputy. Benedito Daniel, from PRS, explained that, in order to safeguard the sense of moral, political and patriotic responsibility in this great house and before Angolans, his party does not agree with the legitimacy of Manuel Pereira da Silva's inauguration for the position of chairman of the CNE.

Opposition demonstrated lack of coherence - MPLA party

In reaction, the ruling MPLA whip, Américo Cuononoca, indicated that his party first and foremost is a defender of the law. He clarified that the new head of the CNE was elected in a public contest in March 2019 and was declared the winner by the CSMJ, the resolution of which was referred to the National Assembly.

In the specific case, he clarified, as an imperative of the law, the parliament has only the competence to install him.

"It is what the MPLA and the National Assembly did, to comply with the law", he added. Regrettably, he said, the opposition, perhaps, due to a misinterpretation of the law, simply distorted the sense of the swearing-in ceremony.

"Therefore, the opposition made accusations that weren't proved. We understand that even these accusations published on the social networks, as long as he's not indicted he enjoys the presumption of innocence", he explained.

According to the source, the opposition parties, taking advantage of the media presence and the live broadcasting of the debates, they simply uttered insults and accusations that have nothing to do with the swearing-in ceremony and, unfortunately, left the plenary session. With this act, the opposition showed its inconsistency in taking a stance, leaving the hall at the moment of voting. He then noted that it is inconsistent that those who demand (local) elections and the functioning of this body (CNE) are the same ones that are complicating the inauguration of the man who will continue the operations of the CNE.