Zimbabwe: MDC Not in Turmoil, Says Chamisa

19 February 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

Opposition MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has dismissed reports of internal fissures in the party's Bulawayo structures as an overdrive maneuver by the ruling Zanu PF to cause confusion in his movement.

The MDC leader said this whilst addressing journalists at the party's headquarters in Harare today.

"Zanu PF's varakashi have been on an overdrive on social media trying to equalize us with Zanu. Our house in not on fire. Our house is fire but certainly not on fire. We are vibrant, we are doing a lot to make sure that the team that was elected at congress does its best to achieve results for the people of Zimbabwe. There is no confusion in the MDC," said Chamisa.

He said they work as a team and that he has not made any changes to deploy members for Government duties.

"I am the leader there, at the end of the day we are a team, we play as a team and that team has different roles to play. Tabitha Khumalo is the chair of the party, she plays her role as the chair of the party. When it comes to the deployment to the zones of government it is the prerogative of the President and I have not made changes.

"When I decide to make changes I will advise the party and those changes will be effected accordingly. There is no problem except a figment imagination of our detractors. There is no turmoil in the MDC, those who may choose to disembark from this great train do so on their volition. The party has grown bigger," he added.

There had been media reports to the effect that the MDC was divided especially in Bulawayo where party members sympathetic to Khumalo were believed to have been riled by alleged sidelining of the firebrand politician.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour
More Bombshells at South African State Capture Hearings

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.