Zimbabwe: Shut Up! Biti's Says to Mangudya

19 February 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Top MDC politician and ex-Finance Minister Tendai Biti has told Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor John Mangudya to consider shutting his mouth than make a fool of himself through presenting a meaningless monetary policy statement.

This comes after the central bank chief on Monday took time to present his statement which, according to observers, was less inspiring considering the country's myriad problems, a result of government's muddled up economic policies.

Biti took it to Twitter Tuesday to dismiss Mangudya's monetary statement, particularly on the inflation figures.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour
More Bombshells at South African State Capture Hearings

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.