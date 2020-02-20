Malawi: Bushiri's Cheap Maize Shakes Salima - Thousands Scramble to Buy

19 February 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Judith Moyo

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri's cheap maize sales has invaded Salima and reports shows thousands of people turning up to buy the staple.

People started gathering as early as 2 am to have a share of the cheap maize.

According to Bushiri's spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo, on Tuesday people started gathering as early as 2am to have a share of the affordable maize.

"The reception is shockingly amazing but we expected it. We knew when we were setting out that we are going to touch so many lives," he said.

Bushiri is supplying maize that is selling at K5 000 per 50kg bag, almost a quarter of the prevailing market price in some districts.

So far, markets have been open in Ntcheu, Mangochi and Salima. On Thursday, Mzimba market will be open.

Late this week the team will be opening the market in Phalombe and Nsanje.

Estimates by the Malawi Vulnerability Assessment Committee (Mvac) report indicate that the number of food-insecure people in the country rose from 1 062 674 in May 2019 to 1 879 391 in January 2020.

The May 2019 Mvac report projected that 1 062 674 people were at risk of food insecurity in 27 districts except Likoma during the 2019/20 lean season, with Balaka, Neno and Nsanje topping the list of higher population of food insecure people. Each of those districts have 25 percent of their populations food-insecure

