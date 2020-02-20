Ghana: SC Gives Judgement On Martin Amidu's Eligibility Case April 29

The Supreme Court (SC) will on April 29, 2020, give judgement in the case, in which a former Deputy Attorney-General (A-G) is challenging the eligibility of the Special Prosecutor, Mr Alamisi Burns Kaizer Martin Amidu to hold public office.

Dr Dominic Akurutinga Ayine, a former Deputy Attorney-General, filed a suit at the S.C, and contended that Mr Amidu, 66, is beyond the statutory age of employment into public service.

On February 4, 2019, the apex court struck out Amidu, the SP, as a defendant.

The seven-member panel of judges, presided by Justice Julius Ansah, said the SP is not a "proper party" in the suit brought against the A-G and Mr Amidu by Dr Ayine.

Both the A-G, being represented by Godfred Yeboah Dame, a Deputy A-G, and Mr Tony Lithur, counsel for the plaintiff, had filed their written arguments.

The plaintiff, has argued that by a true and proper interpretation of Articles 190(1)(d), 199(1), 199(4), and 295 of the 1992 Constitution, the retirement age of all holders of public offices created pursuant to Article 190 (1)(d) is sixty (60) years, anyhow not beyond sixty-five (65) years.

He argued that by reason of Mr Amidu's age (66 years), he is not qualified or eligible to be nominated as the SP under section 13(3) of the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

He also wanted a declaration that by reason of his age (66 years), Mr Amidu is not qualified or eligible to be nominated as the Special Prosecutor under section 13(3) of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2018 (Act 959).

Dr Ayine told journalists that he was unperturbed by the decision of the court, adding that "if the court declares his appointment as null and void and of no effect that would be it".

He said if the President had nominated someone of 57 years of age, there would not have been any constitutional issue.