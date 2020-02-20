Nigeria: CJ Urges Implementation of Reform in Criminal Justice Act

Chief Judge of Delta state, Justice Marshal Umukoro has called on states to implement the reform in the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 domesticated in Delta state since 2017.

He made the appeal at a training workshop on : Implementation of Administration of Criminal Justice Act for Judges , Magistrates and Prosecutors organized by the Institute of Advanced Legal Studies in Asaba, capital of the state.

He said implementation of the Act will bring out the beauty in it, adding that lack of vehicles, for magistrates to regularly visit Police stations to assess situation of suspects , lack of digital cameras for Police to record confessional statement of suspects among others were part of issues affecting smooth implementation of the reform in several states.

The Chief Judge who was Chief host and Chairman of the discussion sessions said the state had sent judicial officers and others on training since domestication of the Act in the state.

"Within the period of two years of domestication of the Act in the state, judicial officers and support staff of criminal courts had been sent on regular capacity training programmes, creation of nine criminal divisions of High Court to guarantee special manpower and accelerated hearing and determination of criminal cases, promulgation of the Bondsman Regulation 2018 to give effect to the bail regime and provisions of the ACJ Law in the state, among others.", he said.