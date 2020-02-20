Tunisia: Ennahdha to Vote Confidence in Fakhfakh's Govt

20 February 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Ennahdha movement decided to be part of and vote confidence in Elyes Fakhfakh's cabinet, the party's executive bureau affirmed.

"Following the changes made to the government line-up proposed by Prime Minister-designate Fakhfakh, the executive bureau decided to take part in this government and vote confidence in it," a press release reads.

The bureau justified the decision by "the difficult and dangerous regional situation," due mainly to the threats of war in Libya and the economic and social situation inside the country.

According to Ennahdha, this situation calls for a new government capable of implementing urgent reforms, improving the citizens' living conditions and meeting their aspirations as soon as possible.

The party said it regretted the failure to reach agreement with Elyes Fakhfakh on the formation of a government of national unity that would guarantee broad participation, but noted a "positive" development in the consultation process, despite its reservations about the government composition.

Besides, Ennahdha commended the Fakhfakh's willingess to open up to other political forces to guarantee support to the government.

