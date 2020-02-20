Tunisia: Menzel Temim to Host 3rd "Foulées Du Cap-Bon" Marathon, March 8

20 February 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The city of Menzel Temime will host on March 8 the 3rd edition of the "Foulées du Cap-Bon" under the keynote: "Running for the noble cause," said President of the Menzel Temime Club and the organising committee Haythem Sahmime.

A thousand participants from Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Libya, Italy, Spain, France and other countries are expected in this event, that includes two races: The half-marathon (21.1km) and the race for all "El Dakhla" (7km).

An entertainment programme is also scheduled on the fringes of this event, as well as awareness-raising campaigns for screening high-blood pressure and diabetes, organised with the Tunisian Red Crescent and the Menzel Temim Junior Chamber International (JCI), the same source added.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

