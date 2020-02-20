Tanzania: Oil, Gas Companies Set Strategies to Boost Investment

OIL and gas companies in upstream midstream downstream and oil marketers have agreed on strategies to enhance the oil and gas sector's contribution and investments in the country.

The stakeholders reached the consensus during the meeting that was lead by ATOGS chairman, Mr Abdulsamad Abdulrahim.

ATOGS requested TPSF to consolidate all issues from members of the cluster to ensure a common voice is in place when championing sectoral reforms.

The chairman established steering committee under oil and gas cluster that will come up with a summary of all challenges, recommendations and issues that are facing oil and gas sector and business communities to be presented in this engagement.

According to the chairman, the objective of the meeting was to bring together all oil and gas stakeholders to discuss specific issues, strategy, address challenges they are facing in doing business and discuss areas whose reforms should be prioritized.

Other key issues on the agenda were updates on fiscal reforms including proposed changes in the business facilitation policy/Act and blueprint for regulatory reforms to improve Tanzanian business environment.

The meeting was attended by Ms Angelina Ngalula (TPSF Chairperson), Mr Godfrey Simbeye (the outgoing TPSF Executive Director), Ambassador of Norway to Tanzania Ms Elisabeth Jacobsen, Ambassador of France to Tanzania, Mr Frédéric Clavier, OGAT Chairman, Mr Dirk Nevelsteen, British High Commission Trade Country Director Mr Calum McCallum,TAOMAC Chairman Mr Orlando D'Costa - Augusta Energy.

Others were Executive Director, PUMA Energy's supply manager, CFO - AKO Group, Legal Attorney and Deputy Director of Panafrican Energy, Oryx representatives and other oil and gas stakeholders along with ATOGS and TPSF secretariat.