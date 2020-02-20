Ghana: Govt Urged to Prioritize Research Into Plant Diseases to Ensure Food Security

20 February 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By David O. Yarboi-Tetteh

Cape Coast — A Professor of Plant Virology and Dean of the School of Agriculture of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Prof. Elvis Asare-Bediako, has called for measures to combat plant viruses due to their devastating effect on agricultural products and a threat to food security.

He explained that, the government's programme on Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) might suffer a setback, if adequate measures were not put in place to address viral plant diseases in crop production.

Prof. Asare-Bediako made the call at an inaugural lecture on the topic, " Plant viruses: fight the enemy and save lives", held at the campus of the university.

He alluded to the fact that, for the Planting for Food and Jobs programme to achieve its desired results, there must be a conscious policy to support research into plant diseases.

Additionally, he called for effective collaboration among scientists in order to come up with findings that would boost agricultural production in the country.

Prof. Asare-Bediako also called for the provision of modern laboratory and equipment for scientists to carry out effective research that would contribute in the transformation agenda of the nation.

He further underscored the need for the nation to ensure the provision of adequate skilled human resources that would chart a path in coming out with works that would help in the development of resistant and high yielding crops as well as solution to plant viruses.

Prof. Asare-Bediako explained that, plant viruses ranged from mild symptoms to catastrophes in which large areas planted with crops are destroyed, adding that catastrophic plant viruses worsen the current deficit of food supply in which several millions of people, especially those in sub-Saharan Africa were inadequately fed, leading to hunger and starvation.

He said plant virus diseases affect food security, a fundamental importance for human existence or livelihood, saying, "Plant viruses are enemy to human existence or livelihood".

The Professor said research had shown that cassava mosaic disease and rice yellow mottle virus disease were serious threat to food security and income in Ghana.

Prof. Asare-Bediako expressed worry about the misapplication of pesticides and other chemicals by farmers and said the practice was very dangerous for humanity.

He, therefore, urged the public not to hesitate in paying more to purchase vegetables grown from greenhouses due to its hygienic environment.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.