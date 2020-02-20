Ghana: Oly Signs New Coach

Accra Great Olympics have agreed on a one-year renewable contract with former MTN FA Cup winning coach, Daniel Annor Walker.

The position became vacant after the resignation of substantive coach Prince George Koffie.

Assistant Coach Seth Hoffman has been in charge of the team in their last three games.

The coach told the Times Sports yesterday he was in to help the team earn a respectable place on the league table.

"I have signed a one-year renewable contract with the club; within this period they will look at my performance and decide whether w could extend it or otherwise."

After supervising training yesterday, Coach Walker expressed optimism over the team's ability to succeed in the competition.

Annor Walker coached Nania FC from 2005, guiding them to become MTN FA Cup lords in 2011 and has had stints with Berekum Chelsea and Medeama SC.

He recently undertook a refresher course at Italian club side AC Milan.