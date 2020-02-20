Ghana: President Delivers State of the Nation Address Today

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to celebrate his macro-economic achievements over the past three years, a political theme he hopes to ride on to re-election in December, when he delivers his final message on the state of the nation before Parliament today.

The President is expected to focus on the general performance of the economy, especially in the areas of GDP growth, inflation, interest rates, job creation, among others to energise his re-election campaign.

It will be his final sessional address to the House before his term in office expires on January 7 next year.

President Akufo-Addo has frequently touted his stewardship of the Ghanaian economy which, according to him, was in total shambles when bequeathed to him three years ago.

At a recent function at Ho in the Volta Region, the President said his administration had, over the past three years, shown by every stretch of imagination to be the best managers of the country's economy.

By dint of hard work and prudent management of the nation's resources, he said the affairs of the nation had been steered away from the "morass and economic mess he inherited from the previous administration in 2017".

He has often criticised the previous government for seeking "economic tutelage" from the IMF and boasted of moving the country from an IMF support to becoming one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

He believes his administration is putting Ghana back to work and has often boasted of having the right people, skills, values, commitment and leadership to put the country on a sustained path to progress and prosperity.

President Akufo-Addo's administration has increased Senior High School enrolment more than ever before in the country's history with his Free Senior High School Educational Policy which is benefiting over a million students throughout the country.

He is expected to give an update of the shift system introduced as a result of the Free SHS policy, give account for the various sub-sectors of the economy over the past year, and announce new policies and programmes for the year.

Although the President continues to hype the integrity of his appointees, the opposition has constantly criticised him for failing to punish corrupt officials in his administration, with the 'missing excavators' saga, the latest of such accusations.

President Akufo-Addo will be expected to give an update on the fight against corruption and galamsey and address some of the issues making headlines in recent times.

As the nation goes to polls later this year, the President will be expected to comment on security issues, electoral violence, as well as the brouhaha over plans by the Electoral Commission to compile a new voters' register for the election.

There will be heavy security in and around the precinct of Parliament since the President, his Vice, top government officials, leadership of the Judiciary, and the entire membership of Parliament will be at the same location.