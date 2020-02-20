Tanzania to Reap Big From Expo 2020 Dubai

TANZANIA is among the 192 countries that will participate in the world Expo 2020 Dubai scheduled for October this year to April 2021 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TanTrade) has confirmed to collaborate with the Ministry of Trade and Industries as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East Africa Cooperation to coordinate the exhibition.

According to the statement issued by Tan Trade's Head of Communication Unit, Ms Theresa Chilambo the exhibition takes place every five years with the aim of promoting economic, investment, diplomatic and social relations between countries.

The aim of the Expo 2020 exhibition in Dubai is to reflect on the ways in which countries use different creative, discovery and collaborative approaches to bring about development.

The Expo 2020 Dubai theme, connecting minds, creating the future aim to build partnerships and inspire ideas that will forge the world of tomorrow.

Expo 2020 Dubai will host the world for 173 days, a time to create, collaborate and innovate.

The countries around the world will focus on reflecting on their achievements in the interpretation of the slogan aimed at reflecting current innovations and sustainable planning, innovation, opportunity and sustainability.

Moreover, there will be a different program such as business meetings and study tours to various exhibitions of youth, students, and women, artists, creative and innovative scientific.

During the exhibition, there will be a special day for Tanzania that will be used to explain the economic tourism opportunities, investments, art and culture of the country to all the participants of the Expo and the world at large.

Also, the government officials of the Tanzanian government and Arab kingdoms will attend the Tanzania day.

Tanzania will be able to publicize its investment opportunities, tourism, industry, and trade based on the slogan 'mobility' to show where they have come from as well as the successes they have achieved, with government efforts to facilitate the major strategic projects and as we move towards markets that will lead to economic growth.