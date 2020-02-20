Congo-Kinshasa: DRC Welcomes General Electric Infrastructure Agreement

18 February 2020
The Exchange (Dar es Salaam)
By Caroline Muriuki

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC ) and General Electric (GE) announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in infrastructure projects that will see the increase in health modernisation programmes and the supply of electric energy.

Under the MoU, General Electric will work with the government of DRC to look into power solutions that will increase electricity in the country's power grid and benefit thousands of homes.

General Electric will also work with the ministry of health for the modernisation of the Congo's health system at the primary, secondary and tertiary levels. It will look into the infrastructures and equipment for maternal and child health, oncology and cardiology.

According to the agreement, there will be focus on training and capacity building of local talent for the sustainability of the initiatives.

"Partnership with governments and local companies form a very important part of GE's growth in Africa, and we are honoured today to collaborate with the government of the DRC as a key strategic partner for the country's long-term development agenda. This gives us the opportunity to deliver innovative solutions to meet the unmet demand for the millions of citizens without electricity and those without access to quality healthcare." Said Farid Fezoua, GE Africa's president and CEO.

Currently, in the DRC, GE is involved in the rehabilitation of Nseke Power Plant and Inga IIB power plant. Also, at the HJ Hospital and new imaging centre of Camp Kokolo, it has effectively implemented renovation projects with the 1st interventional Cardiology and CT Scanner with 128 systems installed.

GE Healthcare in the past, also led the installation of the Scanner 16 slices at Panzi Hospital, giving thousands of DRC citizens' access to the latest diagnostic solutions.

In 2011, General Electric renewed its focus to meet Africa's current and future needs. It has signed MOUs with several countries such as Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Angola to develop infrastructure projects, such as sustainable energy solutions, improving access to quality healthcare and creating jobs.

Read the original article on The Exchange.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Exchange. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Exchange

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour
More Bombshells at South African State Capture Hearings

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.