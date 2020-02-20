Angola: Girabola2019-20 - Standings of Top Division Football Championship

19 February 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Check bellow the standings of the top division senior males National Football Championship (Girabola2019/2020), after the dispute last weekend of the 20th round of the competition.

Position

Teams

Games

Points

1.

1º de Agosto

18

42

2.

Petro de Luanda

17

40

3.

Bravos do Maquis

18

31

4.

Académica do Lobito

19

29

5.

Recreativo do Libolo

19

28

6.

Interclube

19

27

7.

Desportivo da Huíla

18

27

8.

Wiliete de Benguela

18

25

9.

Sagrada Esperança

18

22

10.

Sporting de Cabinda

17

20

11.

Recreativo da Caála

17

18

12.

Cuando Cubango FC

18

16

13.

Ferroviário

19

15

14.

Progresso Sambizanga

17

14

15.

Santa Rita de Cássia

19

13

16.

1º de Maio

00

00 (penalized with demotion)

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour
More Bombshells at South African State Capture Hearings

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.