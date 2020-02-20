Angola: Girabola2019-20 - Standings of Top Division Football Championship

Luanda — Check bellow the standings of the top division senior males National Football Championship (Girabola2019/2020), after the dispute last weekend of the 20th round of the competition.
Position
Teams
Games
Points
1.
1º de Agosto
18
42
2.
Petro de Luanda
17
40
3.
Bravos do Maquis
18
31
4.
Académica do Lobito
19
29
5.
Recreativo do Libolo
19
28
6.
Interclube
19
27
7.
Desportivo da Huíla
18
27
8.
Wiliete de Benguela
18
25
9.
Sagrada Esperança
18
22
10.
Sporting de Cabinda
17
20
11.
Recreativo da Caála
17
18
12.
Cuando Cubango FC
18
16
13.
Ferroviário
19
15
14.
Progresso Sambizanga
17
14
15.
Santa Rita de Cássia
19
13
16.
1º de Maio
00
00 (penalized with demotion)