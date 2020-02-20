Nigeria: I Still Love My Wife, Do Not Grant Her Divorce, Man Appeals to Court

20 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

A man, Musa Abdulkareem, on Thursday begged an Area Court not to grant his wife, Asia's divorce petition, saying that he still loves her and cannot let her go.

"My Lord, I am not ready for any divorce because I still love my wife. Help me beg her and settle the matter," he said.

Asia, mother of two children, had approached the court to dissolve the marriage over Abdulkareem's inability to care for the family.

She told the court that they had two children outside wedlock, adding that when the marriage was formalised eight months ago she had been the one providing for the family.

"The man I call husband cannot pay his children school fees; provide food for the family, not to talk of paying house rent.

"What is his usefulness if he cannot cater for his family? I have been the one struggling to meet the demands of my children Amudalat 6 and Aminat 2.

"My Lord, I urgently want an end to this marriage because I cannot endure this hardship anymore. Dissolve this marriage for my children sake," she said.

She also urged the court to grant her custody of their two children and an order of court compelling Abdulkareem to pay N10,000 monthly as feeding allowances for the children.

The Presiding Judge, Mr Abdulhameed Aliyu, however, adjourned the case until April 8 for continuation or settlement of the matter.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved.

