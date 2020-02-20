Angola: President Lourenço to Travel to Rwanda On Thursday

Luanda — President João Lourenço is travelling this Thursday to Rwanda for a two-day official visit, in continuation of the efforts he has been making towards peace and understanding in the region.

According to a note released by the president's institutional communication and press office, João Lourenço is to go the border between Rwanda and Uganda to participate in a quadripartite summit, set for Friday (21).

The meeting is also to be attended by the presidents of Uganda, Youeri Moussseveni, Rwanda, Paul Kagame, and DR Congo, Félix Tshisekedi.

According to the note, this gathering was scheduled at the quadripartite meeting that took place in Luanda, this February 02.

This Friday's summit will be the fifth one happening in this quadripartite format, in the ambit of efforts to quell the tension between Rwanda and Uganda.

The Angolan Head of State is due back home on Friday (21).