Angola: President Lourenço to Travel to Rwanda On Thursday

19 February 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — President João Lourenço is travelling this Thursday to Rwanda for a two-day official visit, in continuation of the efforts he has been making towards peace and understanding in the region.

According to a note released by the president's institutional communication and press office, João Lourenço is to go the border between Rwanda and Uganda to participate in a quadripartite summit, set for Friday (21).

The meeting is also to be attended by the presidents of Uganda, Youeri Moussseveni, Rwanda, Paul Kagame, and DR Congo, Félix Tshisekedi.

According to the note, this gathering was scheduled at the quadripartite meeting that took place in Luanda, this February 02.

This Friday's summit will be the fifth one happening in this quadripartite format, in the ambit of efforts to quell the tension between Rwanda and Uganda.

The Angolan Head of State is due back home on Friday (21).

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour
More Bombshells at South African State Capture Hearings

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.