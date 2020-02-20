Nigeria: Governor Abdulrasaq Sacks Managers of Herald Newspaper, Radio Kwara, State TV

20 February 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Alfred Olufemi

The Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahaman Abdulrasaq, on Wednesday sacked the general managers of the three state-owned media houses.

The affected media organisations include, The Herald newspaper, Radio Kwara and Kwara Television Service, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

The latest development was communicated via a statement signed by the state commissioner for communications, Muritala Olanrewaju, made available to journalists in Ilorin on Wednesday.

Mr Abdulrasaq, in the release, asked the axed officials to hand over the companies' properties to the most senior official in their establishments.

"Governor Abdulrazaq directed that the most senior officer in the three media houses should take over pending the appointment of substantive Chief Executive Officers for the media houses," the statement read.

No reason was given for the action.

