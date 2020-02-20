Angola: Attorney General's Office Seizes Cif Buildings

19 February 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Attorney General's Office (PGR) last Monday seized CIF Luanda One and CIF Luanda two buildings located in Luanda Municipality, which were in the possession of the China International Fund Ltd company.

The measure goes under the Law on the Coercive Repatriation and Expanded Loss of Assets and Law Regulating Searches and Apprehensions.

PGR has appointed the Ministry of Territorial Planning and Habitation as the provisional trustee of the property.

This apprehension is part of a process that has culminated in the confiscation of over 1,000 properties located in Luanda, namely housing projects Zango 0 and Kilamba built with public funds but were in possession of private individuals.

