Malawi: Chimulirenji's Security Operative Arrested Over 106 Chamba Bags

Malawi Police in Salima District have arrested, Chingeni Kadam'manja, one of the security operatives from Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to Minister responsible for Disaster Management Affairs, Everton Chimulirenji, for allegedly being found in possession of 61 sack bags and 45 plastic bags of Indian hemp locally known as chamba.

Kadam'manja, who is also Nyasa Big Bullets FC supporters committee treasurer, is not a first offender in possession of chamba but was previously let scot ffree because of his links to Minister Chimulirenji.

Salima Police spokesperson, Jacob Khembo, said they arrested Kadam'manja in the early hours of Monday .

Khembo said Kadam'manja packed chamba in a minibus, which he was allegedly transporting from Dwangwa, Nkhotakota District, to Blantyre.

He said police arrested Kadam'manja after mounting a roadblock at Mlamba area on M5 Road, which connects Salima and Balaka.

"Upon acting on a tip-off, we mounted a roadblock and when the vehicle reached the roadblock, the search was done where we found the hemp," Khembo said.

Meanwhile, Khembo said the suspect was taken to Salima Second Magistrate's Court where he was granted bail.

He is answering a charge of allegedly being found in possession of Indian hemp contravening Section 19(1) of the Dangerous Drug Act.

The Indian hemp will be taken to Chitedze Research for certification.

Kadam'manja hails from Munjiwa Traditional Authority Machinjiri, Blantyre.