Namibia: Cyclists Commended for Selfless Act

DEPUTY minister of sport Agnes Tjongarero on Tuesday paid tribute to Belgian cyclist Victor Campenaerts and his Namibian counterparts Dan Craven and Martin Freyer for a selfless act to support those in need.

Campenaerts and Craven paid a courtesy call to Tjongarero, who had invited them to her office after they donated their Nedbank Cycle Challenge prize money to the cycling development organisation, Physically Active Youth.

At yesterday's meeting, Craven explained how the idea came about.

"Last week I took Victor to PAY, which I have been supporting since 2012 and which is very close to my heart. The smile on his face was bigger than mine when he saw them, so then he came up with the idea to support them by donating our prize money, so we all supported that and then Nedbank doubled it," he said.

Campenaerts went on to win Sunday's Nedbank Cycle Challenge and donated his winning prize money of N$12 000 to PAY, while Craven donated the second place prize of N$9 000, and Martin Freyer the third place prize of N$6 000. Nedbank then matched that amount with N$27 000 of their own for a total donation of N$54 000.

"The children at PAY were very happy and I think they are still dancing and celebrating the donation," Craven said.

Campenaerts, who set the one hour world record of 55,089km last year, explained how he came to Namibia.

"I wanted to prepare at high altitude. I thought about going to South Africa, but then I talked to some cyclists who had come to Namibia before and they recommended it so I came here. I felt very welcome and also met Dan last year, so I came back this year and now I feel more integrated. I've been training with Dan and Jojo (Hamunyela) of the PAY centre," he said.

Tjongarero expressed her gratitude for his selfless act.

"I hope your visit will inspire more children in Namibia to take up cycling and I hope you will also encourage your colleagues to come to Namibia. This is historic what you have done and we as Namibians are very grateful," she said.

The president of the Namibia National Olympic Committee, Abner Xoagub, said they needed to market Namibia as a sporting destination.

"We have seen there's an increasing number of international athletes using Namibia to prepare for international events - earlier this year we had the British rowing team and now we have the Belgian cyclists. It's time for us to market Namibia as a sport venue so it's our responsibility to make sure that all our facilities are up to standard," he said.

The chief administrator of the Namibia Sport Commission, Fred Mwiya said he was impressed by the development work being done by the Namibia Cycling Federation.

"The Namibia Cycling Federation has a very successful program in the Oshikoto region. I'm very happy with the development work being done at the NCF and the transformation that is taking place," he said.

Craven, meanwhile, congratulated PAY on the work it is doing.

"I'm really surprised to see how PAY has grown and how well it is organised. We saw some of the kids in class in the afternoon and they were very disciplined and paying attention to the teacher. They are also taking the kids in at a younger age now, so it provides a safe space for them and keeps them out of trouble."

The programme manager of PAY, Thuba Sibanda, said they currently have 120 learners, while the funds will go into the cycling development programme to ensure that they can fix bikes and put more kids on the road.

"It will enable us to continue the work we do, taking kids off the streets and enabling them access to our four-component model, namely feeding, education, life skills and sport. The funds are a welcome and much needed enabler for us to continue doing the work we do with greater efficiency and impact," she said.