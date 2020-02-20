Tunisia: Ennahdha's Executive Committee Entrusted With Finishing Off Government Formation Consultations

19 February 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Ennahdha movement Shura Council decided during an extraordinary meeting held Tuesday night, to entrust the executive committee with finishing off the government formation consultations with the stakeholders and making the right decision in this regard.

Member of the Ennahdha executive committee Ajmi Lourimi assured on Wednesday in a statement to TAP that positive developments had been recorded in the consultations process with Prime Minister-designate Elyes Fakhfakh, commending the positive role played by the national organisation in bridging points of view.

He added that contacts and consultations had on Tuesday experienced an upward pace between the various parties to get out of the political crisis, including a meeting between Fakhfakh and Qalb Tounes party.

The Ennahdha leader specified, however, that several points are still to be solved regarding notably the criteria of a government of national unity, recalling the movement's willingness to see all the parties involved in this process before the expiration date of the constitutional deadlines, set for Wednesday.

Lourimi indicated that a meeting is expected on Wednesday between Fakhfakh and Ennahdha leaders to clarify some issues on the proposed names on head of some ministries, that had been rejected by Ennahdha movement.

Tuesday's consultations had helped move towards an agreement on the neutrality of the Ministry of Communication Technologies and sovereign ministries, he added, noting that calls for involving parties seeking to be part of the government, in particular Qalb Tounes, persist.

As for the Interior Ministry, Lourimi pointed out the need to continue consultations for the appointment of a personality that meets at best the criteria of competence and neutrality.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour
More Bombshells at South African State Capture Hearings

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.