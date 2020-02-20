Tunisia: Ennahdha's Executive Committee Entrusted With Finishing Off Government Formation Consultations

Tunis/Tunisia — The Ennahdha movement Shura Council decided during an extraordinary meeting held Tuesday night, to entrust the executive committee with finishing off the government formation consultations with the stakeholders and making the right decision in this regard.

Member of the Ennahdha executive committee Ajmi Lourimi assured on Wednesday in a statement to TAP that positive developments had been recorded in the consultations process with Prime Minister-designate Elyes Fakhfakh, commending the positive role played by the national organisation in bridging points of view.

He added that contacts and consultations had on Tuesday experienced an upward pace between the various parties to get out of the political crisis, including a meeting between Fakhfakh and Qalb Tounes party.

The Ennahdha leader specified, however, that several points are still to be solved regarding notably the criteria of a government of national unity, recalling the movement's willingness to see all the parties involved in this process before the expiration date of the constitutional deadlines, set for Wednesday.

Lourimi indicated that a meeting is expected on Wednesday between Fakhfakh and Ennahdha leaders to clarify some issues on the proposed names on head of some ministries, that had been rejected by Ennahdha movement.

Tuesday's consultations had helped move towards an agreement on the neutrality of the Ministry of Communication Technologies and sovereign ministries, he added, noting that calls for involving parties seeking to be part of the government, in particular Qalb Tounes, persist.

As for the Interior Ministry, Lourimi pointed out the need to continue consultations for the appointment of a personality that meets at best the criteria of competence and neutrality.