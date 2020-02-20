Uganda: Prosecution Wants Arrest Warrant Against Witness in Bobi Wine Promoter's Case

19 February 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Betty Ndagire

The state prosecutors in a case in which Bobi Wine's music promoter, Andrew Mukasa, is accused of disturbing President Museveni's peace have asked court to issue an arrest warrant against their witness, a CID officer Henry Mugumya.

Mr Mukasa, alias Bajjo of Bajjo Events and Marketing Agency Limited is facing charges of incitement and disturbing the peace of the person of the president.

When Bajjo appeared in a session presided over by magistrate Stella Maris Amabilis on Wednesday, the state prosecutor Ivan Kyazze told court that on February 6, they summoned Mr Mugumya who is the acting Commissioner of Police in charge of Media at CID headquarters but he snubbed the summons.

He wants court to issue an arrest warrant against him.

Mr Kyazze further informed court that although the magistrate had given prosecution the last adjournment to present witnesses, there's sufficient cause for another witness to appear since he had been summoned already.

In reply, defence lawyer Erias Lukwago asked court to dismiss the case contending that it was disturbing to see prosecution make such requests "just delay justice."

Mr Lukwago who doubles as the Kampala Lord Mayor explained that there was no proof of service (of summons), since that can be proved by an affidavit that has not been presented before court by state.

He added that it had taken defence by surprise that the state prosecutor was mentioning Mr Mugumya as a witness yet they expected to see the president as the witness since he's believed to be the aggrieved party.

The trial magistrate adjourned the case to 2pm for a ruling on whether to dismiss the case.

