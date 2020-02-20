Africa: Methodist Church Liberia Joins Rest of Africa in One Voice Against Homosexuality Ahead of Worldwide Convention

Ganta — The Resident Bishop of the United Methodist Church in Liberia says the Methodist Church in Africa has agreed not to support same-sex or gay activities in the Methodist Church in Africa as it has been accepted by their Western brothers and sisters in other parts of the world.

According to Bishop Samuel J. Quire Jr., prior to them going to attend the international conference of the United Methodist Church worldwide in Minnesota, USA, they will tell the world that Methodist Church in Africa will not support same-sex or gay practices in the Methodist Church and they from Africa are prepared to stand alone.

"We are ready to stand alone; even if they force us to support said practice because of their international support, we will not agree for said support," Resident Bishop Samuel J. Quire Jr. of the Liberia Annual Church (LAC) of the United Methodist Church (UMC) said.

"We have come here for this 187th Annual Conference to inform the Methodist Church members that as we are getting prepared to go for the World Conference in Minnesota in May 2020, we the Methodist Church in Africa will not support the practice of same sex or gay in our African churches," Bishop Quire stressed.

"This same-sex or gay practice will not work for us in Africa. Let our Methodist brothers in the US or other parts of the Western world go ahead to be involved with such act. The Methodist Church was built with the aimed of winning more souls for God not to be involved with activities that are against God's will. This is not how God made us; we have come to inform you people that He God will not support said practices," he added.

According to him, they are praying that division doesn't come amongst them but if it gets to that point, the African Church won't change its name to another something altogether. The Methodist Bishop disclosed that they will be called the United Methodist Church of Africa.

Bulk of the local Liberian branch's financial supports comes from the West, especially the United States; therefore, splitting would mean no support again. However, to this, Resident Bishop Quire further told this newspaper that they in Liberia, in addition to relying on the Lord for their sustenance, they are now involved with agriculture activities that will help to sustain the church's growth financially.

The Bishop further disclosed that all of the Methodist Churches in Africa have agreed not to support the practices of same-sex or gay in their churches.

According to him, the issue of same sex practice is not in the interest of God and wants to keep the interpretation of the scripture of the Bible, which he said, "Marriage is between a man and a woman and not between two consenting adults or a man and another man or a woman and another woman."

The Methodist Bishop emphasized that such practice is not decent for the Church and they in Africa will not endorse it.

"I am not saying some people in Africa are not involved in the practice. But those who are doing so, are in hiding because they know that it's not our African culture."

The Methodist Bishop disclosed to FrontPageAfrica that the discussions on same sex issue has been in the Methodist Church since 1972 but those in Africa have always been against said practice.

According to him, because the African Church has agreed to not endorse this practice at their international conference in Minnesota in May this year, their brothers in the West, especially the US, will come up with their plan to divide the Church.

At the 187th Annual Conference in Ganta, Nimba County, over 1,200 Methodists from Liberia and around Africa attended the Liberia Annual Conference. The Annual Conference was held under the theme, "A future with Hope" with text from Jeremiah 29:11 and Roman 5:1-6.