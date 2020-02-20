Nigeria: Customs Seizes 48 Sacks of Indian Hemp in Kwara

Ilorin — The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) in Kwara State has seized 48 sacks of 3,593kg of Cannabis Saliva popularly known as Indian hemp.

The state Comptroller of Customs, Hussein Ahmed Bello while briefing journalists in Ilorin on Wednesday said the drugs estimated at N448million were intercepted along Bukuru in Baruten Local Government Council area of the state following information from people in the area.

The controller added that, "the substance was concealed in rags so as to prevent the men of the command from detecting them but they were discovered inside a lorry used for the smuggling.

"The suspects however escaped through bush before men of the command could arrest them".