Malawi: DPP to March in Lilongwe - Mphepo Says North Malawi Next

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has said it will take its 'march for restoration of democratic justice' to the capital city Lilongwe with northern region next, according to presidential adviser on political affairs Francis Mphepo.

DPP Secretary General, Grelzedar Jeoffrey (C) and Francis Mphepo (r) at the news conference-(c) Abel Ikiloni, Mana DPP supporters during the march on Monday DPP placards during the march

On Monday, DPP conducted peaceful demonstrations in Blantyre City that attracted thousands of party supporters where the petitioned the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to investigate the five judges who presided over the presidential election nullification petition.

Addressing a news conference on Tuesday at DPP Southern Region Headquarters in Blantyre, Mphepo who flanked DPP Secretary General Griezeldar Jeffrey wa Jeffrey and National Director of Operations, Mwai Innocent Kamuyamben, said the party has organised similar marches in Zomba on Wednesday then move to Lilongwe.

Mphepo, who recently courted controversy when he said President Peter Mutharika will withdraw development projects in the Northern Region for the people's 'ungratefulness', said DPP will also hold the march in Mzuzu, in the North.

He did not however indicate if he will take part in the north parades.

Mphepo said it is the party's constitutional right to demand ACB to investigates the five-judge panel comprising Healey Potani, Redson Kapindu, Ivy Kamanga, Mike Tembo and Dingiswayo Madise for allegedly receiving bribes to rule in favour of the petitioners on February 3.

Among other demands in the petition, DPP is also demanding a probe into the alleged relationship between judge Madise and first petitioner Vice-President Saulos Chilima, who was UTM Party presidential candidate in the May 2019 presidential race.

On her part Wa Jeffrey has since warned opposition political parties who are allegedly mobilizing their members to perpetrate violence during the marches.

"DPP has a clean record on violence. However, we have some reports from the party's intelligence that some opposition parties have asked their members to put on DPP regalia and interfere with the peaceful march by smashing cars and destroying property.

"Let me emphasize that the party officials are alert on this and if anyone is caught in the malpractice, he or she will face the law," Jeffrey warned.

The High Court of Malawi sitting as the Constitutional Court nullified the May 21 2019 presidential election and directed that a fresh election be held within 150 days from day of the judgement.

Wa Jeffrey said the DPP led by Mutharika was ready to go for the polls and win with a majority vote.

"In the history of Malawi, no opposition political party President has taken over the presidency through court. In this election, DPP is more than willing to participate on the ballot and win again," she added.