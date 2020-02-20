Nigeria: NOC Image-Maker, Others for IOC Management Course

20 February 2020
This Day (Lagos)

As part of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) strategy to build a very strong and virile sports administrators across the globe, the Nigeria Olympic Committee in conjunction with the Olympic Solidarity is set to organize the 5th edition of IOC/NOC Advanced Sports Management Course.

The Sports Administration and Advanced Sports Management Courses is designed by the IOC to provide National Olympic Committees the needed assistance to conduct administrative courses in their country so as to train and enhance the skill of sports administrators in their daily routine.

The programme is a solid platform on which to build and promote sport and olympism throughout the world and is aimed to update the knowledge of sports managers or administrators in order to enable them adopt to modern techniques of sports administration.

According to the President of Nigeria Olympic Committee,. Habu Ahmed Gumel, the International Olympic Committee, through the Olympic Solidarity is committed to promoting the harmony of sport management globally.

Gumel said, there is need for active collaboration on the efforts of all to ensure the programme succeeds in their various states or organizations and institution so that Nigeria will not be left out of emerging global trends in sports management and administration while the NOC will continue to work hard within the limits of its ability and resources to uplift and support the ideals of the Olympic Movement, especially as it relates to Olympic education.

The course will be a 15 days residential, five sessions course and for three day each within the quarter of the year with presentation of case studies/projects at the end. Prof Clement Fasan of Lagos State University and Mr. Dyagas Jonathan of Association of National Olympic Committee of Africa amongst others will anchor the courses while Gumel will declare the session open .

The three-day course will commence from Tuesday 25th to Thursday 27th February, 2020 at the Duban International Hotels, Ogba, Lagos.

