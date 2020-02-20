Ghana: NDC - Mahama Has No Intention to Cause Chaos

20 February 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says former President John Dramani Mahama who is the flag bearer of the party does not have any intention to cause chaos before, during and after the December 7 polls.

"The conscience of former President John Mahama is clean and does not carry the burden of suppressing votes in opposition strongholds through politically motivated decisions.

Neither does it carry the burden of arming bandits to carry out state-sponsored attacks on political opponents just so elections can be fraudulently won", according to NDC Communications Director, Kakra Essamuah.

This was contained in a statement he signed and issued in Accra yesterday, in response to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's condemnation of a comment by former President Mahama on possible chaos during the polls.

The former President is reported to have said in a recent meeting with fisher folks, that the Electoral Commission (EC) would be held responsible for any violence that may occur after the election, if it compiled a new register.

President Akufo-Addo, speaking at the 20th anniversary celebration of the founding of the Tertiary Students Confederation (TESCON) of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Ho on Tuesday, replied his predecessor saying there will be no chaos.

But according to the NDC, the former president was only cautioning the EC against a conduct that could lead to potential trouble following the controversy surrounding the compilation of a new register.

The statement described the video of President Akufo-Addo's "lecture" on peaceful election as "amusement and a sense of irony", given that "no political leader, apart from the sitting President, has done more to endanger the peace and security of our country because of electoral loss."

It cited the "all-die-be-die" comment of President Akufo-Addo in his 2012 election petition at the Supreme Court and other political events to buttress this claim.

"We are by this statement, counselling President Akufo-Addo to exercise his constitutional authority in the patriotic manner of his predecessors, that the peace and stability of Ghana rides paramount over the ambition of himself and his family; that he has a duty to ensure that he leaves office next year January 7 with this country intact and at peace with herself."

