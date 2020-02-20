Ghana: Man, Grandson Die in Fire Outbreak At Nkawkaw

20 February 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By David Kodjo

Nkawkaw — A 70-year-old man and his 12-year-old grandson, have been burnt to death, when their home at Domeabra, a suburb of Nkawkaw in the Kwahu West Municipality of the Eastern Region was gutted by fire on Monday evening.

The man, Samuel Simpeh, a former assembly member for Domeabra electoral area, and his grandson, identified only as Kwame, lost their lives in the fire at about 7:30 pm.

The late Simpeh, according to some residents was suffering from stroke and bedridden, which prevented him from escaping the fire.

According to the eyewitness, some good Samaritans managed to rescue the wife of Simpeh, after they forcefully broke one of the windows to the room.

The woman whose name has not been disclosed, has been admitted at Agyarkwah Hospital at Nkawkaw, receiving treatment.

The personnel from the Nkawkaw district of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) extinguished the blaze, and the cause of the fire is yet to be established although some residents attributed it to faulty electrical installation.

Meanwhile, officials of the Nkawkaw Municipal Assembly had visited the place to get first hand information on the incident.

The Eastern Regional Public Relations Officer of the GNFS, Assistant Divisional Officer Grade Two (ADO II), Ignatius K. Baido, who confirmed the incidence to the Ghanaian Times, said that cause of the fire outbreak was yet to be established.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.