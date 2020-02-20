Ghana: Man, Grandson Die in Fire Outbreak At Nkawkaw

Nkawkaw — A 70-year-old man and his 12-year-old grandson, have been burnt to death, when their home at Domeabra, a suburb of Nkawkaw in the Kwahu West Municipality of the Eastern Region was gutted by fire on Monday evening.

The man, Samuel Simpeh, a former assembly member for Domeabra electoral area, and his grandson, identified only as Kwame, lost their lives in the fire at about 7:30 pm.

The late Simpeh, according to some residents was suffering from stroke and bedridden, which prevented him from escaping the fire.

According to the eyewitness, some good Samaritans managed to rescue the wife of Simpeh, after they forcefully broke one of the windows to the room.

The woman whose name has not been disclosed, has been admitted at Agyarkwah Hospital at Nkawkaw, receiving treatment.

The personnel from the Nkawkaw district of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) extinguished the blaze, and the cause of the fire is yet to be established although some residents attributed it to faulty electrical installation.

Meanwhile, officials of the Nkawkaw Municipal Assembly had visited the place to get first hand information on the incident.

The Eastern Regional Public Relations Officer of the GNFS, Assistant Divisional Officer Grade Two (ADO II), Ignatius K. Baido, who confirmed the incidence to the Ghanaian Times, said that cause of the fire outbreak was yet to be established.