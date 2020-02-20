Ghana Reinstated to Olympafrica Foundation

Ghana has been admitted back into the OlympAfrica Foundation and will now receive all financial benefits to develop sports in the country.

Ghana lost her membership in 2005 after issues of mismanagement was cited against the GOC in that era.

But according to the Executive Director of the OlympAfrica Foundation, Mr Alassane Thierno Diack, the development means Ghana will begin to receive funds to complete the abandoned OlympAfrica Sports Complex situated at Amasaman.

According to him, the Centre for Juvenile Sports Excellence should be completed by 2021.

Addressing a press conference yesterday, Mr Diack who personally took Ghana off the foundation explained that, 'the GOC at the time mismanaged activities.'

"The foundation came out with specifics as far as the project was concerned but funds were used to construct walls. That was against our instruction because we wanted an open facility accessible to all including children."

Such facilities meant for children, he said, needed to be open, hence a new design which has the identity and is in line with the cost of the project had been approved for the project to be completed.

"Our intention was not to create a world class Olympic stadium but to give children a community centre to train and exhibit their talents and also participate in school sports," he stressed.

Improvements, he said, had been made to the project with consent of the GOC administration and funds would be made available for its completion in January 2021.

The mandate of OlympAfrica, he said, was to use sports as a tool for development, focusing on training kids between the ages of three and 13 to not only become professionals but to appreciate life as a whole.

President of the GOC, Ben Nunoo Mensah expressed gratitude to the OlympAfrica boss for restoring Ghana to the foundation adding that, they would do well to ensure that funds that would be provided for the project would be put to good use.

He appealed to OlympAfrica to consider making funds available for a multipurpose court to be completed while they wait for the completion of the entire project.