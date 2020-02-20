Ghana: President Promises Development Projects in Adaklu

President Akufo-Addo said his 'frequent' visits to the Volta Region was not an agenda to harvest from where he did not plant, contrary to the assertions by opponents of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

"Those who make such claims do not know what it takes to woo the heart of the woman you want to marry," the President stated, adding, "I will continue visiting the Volta Region because I am determined to marry all the people and get what I want from them."

Addressing a durbar of the chiefs and people of Adaklu-Waya in the Adaklu District on Tuesday as part of his two-day duty tour of the region, Nana Akufo-Addo explained that such visits were also meant to see the development challenges of the region at first hand and tackle them efficiently.

He gave the assurance that the Adaklu District, and the rest of the region, were dear to the heart of the government, for which reason they would not be deprived of their fair share of development projects.

In that regard, Nana Akufo-Addo said that plans were seriously underway to set up cattle ranches in the Adaklu District and also upgrade the clinic in Waya to a district hospital, in addition to the construction of roads in the area which had no tarred road.

He appealed to the people of Adaklu and the settler cattle herdsmen to continue to live in peace at all times for the development of the ranches to take place smoothly.

Meanwhile, Nana Akufo-Addo pledged to personally intervene to have an underground water reservoir constructed for the Adaklu Senior High School and replace the broken down school bus without delay.

The President's promise was in response, to an appeal by the headmaster of the school which was established in 1984, Mr Bartholomew Hosu who said that the lack of potable water for the students and the absence of a school bus were seriously affecting academic and administrative work in the school which has an enrolment of 887.

Earlier, Togbe Gbogbi Atsa V, Paramount Chief of Adaklu, expressed gratitude to the President for granting the area a traditional council, saying "this singular honour has put Adaklu in its right place among its peers in the region as far as chieftaincy is concerned."

Apart from that, the paramount chief acknowledged the benefits of the Free Senior High School programme, One District One Factory and other flagship programmes of the government in Adaklu, including the supply of agricultural equipment and ambulances to the health facilities in the area, and said that they had effectively put Adaklu on the development map of Ghana.

Togbe Gbogbi appealed to the President to revive the Five-District Water Project at Adidome in Central Tongu District, which was to benefit the Adaklu District as well, to bring a lasting solution to the perennial water problems in the area.

The Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mr Kofi Dzamesi said that it was really disheartening that the Adaklu District had no potable water and tarred roads after many years of loyalty to one political party.

He said that President Akufo-Addo's love for Adaklu marked a new dawn of progress in the area.

Mr Dzamesi, therefore, urged the people of Adaklu to throw their weight behind Nana Akufo-Addo in the 2020 elections to enable him to implement his sterling development plans for the area.