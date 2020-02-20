Liberia: Pres. Weah to Consider Sen. Johnson's Concerns After His Outburst

Monrovia — Information Minister Lenn Eugene Nagbe says the concern of Nimba County Senator Prince Johnson following the appointment of the County Superintendent where he was not consulted by the President will be addressed appropriately.

Senator Johnson has recently expressed disenchantment about not being consulted by President George Weah before the appointment of Nelson N. Korquoi as Superintendent of Nimba County.

Speaking to FrontPageAfrica via cellular phone, Minister Nagbe stressed that the President will not reinstate former Nimba County Superintendent Dorr Cooper, who was recently dismissed by the President.

"We are satisfied with the manner in which he communicated his concerns and we are reviewing it as a government," said Nagbe.

"Senator Johnson stated that he should have been consulted as a senior supporter of the government in Nimba [County] and consultation that went on was not adequate, but we will listen to Senator Johnson and I'm sure we will find a resolution. Dorr Cooper has been removed and will not be reinstated."

Senator Prince Johnson told Legislative reporters Tuesday, February 18, that he "regretted rallying the vote-rich Nimba," in support of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) during the 2017 Presidential Run-off Election.

As a demonstration of his disappointment, the Nimba County lawmaker also regarded as "Godfather" of northern Liberian county, walked out of the Senate's confirmation proceedings for a recently nominated Superintendent of the county.

And Minister Nagbe said the President is now aware of the senator's disenchantment, adding that some members of Executive recently met the Senator regarding his discontent.

"During the discussion,Senator Johnson did not indicate to us that he regrets his support to the government but reaffirmed his support to the government," Nagbe claimed.

"He expressed dissatisfaction over the fact that some body was appointed who was not recommended by him and has requested a meeting with the president and assured us that he will not pursue further action until we address the concerns that we raised."

Nagbe added that Senator Johnson should be reminded that President Weah reserves his right under the Constitution to appoint anyone but is opened to listen to Senator Johnson.

"He's a senior leader of the political arrangement, so the president listens to him like former Speaker Tyler and other high ranks officials in the coalition," Nagbe said.

Nagbe argued that the issue raised by Senator Johnson is a normal phenomenon in politics for which the lawmaker's concern must be recognized.

He added: "We are confident that Senator Johnson support for the president is still in tight because that's what he told us and he has not ever lied to us before."

At the same time, Minister Nagbe disclosed that members of the Executive have always held conversations with the caucus of Nimba before making decision, which was also the case of the appointment of Superintendent Korquoi.