Liberia: Amb. Kemayah Welcomes New Chairman of UN Peacebuilding Commission Liberia Configuration

New York — Liberia's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, His Excellency Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr. says the International Community remains an indispensable partner to the sustenance of peace, security, and democracy and the overall growth and development drive in Liberia.

Ambassador Kemayah recalled that the International Community played a pivotal role in Liberia's transition from conflict to peacebuilding through the invaluable sacrifice of lives and financial and material resources and continues to provide support to ensure that Liberia remains on an irreversible path to peace.

Ambassador Kemayah noted, with such support, the International Community could not sit back and allow vices that could have consequences on national and global peace and security to persist without intervening.

Recalling the intervention by the International Community during the recent protests in Liberia, the Liberian Envoy asserted that Liberia, as a member of the International Community, would do same for other countries in similar situations.

Ambassador Kemayah further asserted that the intervention by the International Community was in no way an interference or infringement on the sovereignty of the Republic of Liberia as a nation.

Said Ambassador Kemayah: "The Government of His Excellency President George Manneh Weah and well meaning Liberians do not consider the recent interventions of the International community as interference. People who think so, need to come to the realization that Liberia is a member of the comity of nations, and would do the same for other countries in similar situation. Let me be on record, I see the International Community as an indispensable partner to not only the sustenance of peace, security, stability and democracy in Liberia, but the overall growth and development drive of Liberia; and that in no way means that our sovereignty as a country has been surrendered. The International Community that I know, that I am a part of, is not interested in any country surrendering its sovereignty. But, we cannot allow to persist, actions that could have consequences on global peace and security, in the name of sovereignty. No, absolutely not!" Ambassador Kemayah emphasized.

Ambassador Kemayah, on behalf of His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah, President of the Republic of Liberia, and the Government and People of Liberia then expressed appreciation for the partnership with the International Community and assured that the Government will continue to partner with the International Community to ensure the growth and development of Liberia.

Ambassador Kemayah specifically thanked Mr. Kingsley Amaning, United Nations Acting Resident Coordinator in Liberia and the United Nations System in Liberia; H.E. Ingrid Wetterqvist, Ambassador of Sweden to Liberia; H.E. Christine Elder, Ambassador of the United States to Liberia; H.E. Babatunde Ajisomo, Special Representative of the President of the ECOWAS Commission to Liberia; H.E. Ibrahim Kamara, Head of the African Union Liaison Office in Liberia; Dr. Mohammed Ibn Chambas, the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel; H.E. Hélène Cavé, Head of the European Union Delegation in Liberia; and the entire Diplomatic Community in Liberia; for their extraordinary role to enhance the sustenance of peace, security, stability, and democracy in Liberia in the wake of recent protests.

Ambassador Kemayah assured that the Government of Liberia under the leadership of His Excellency President Weah remains resolved to ensure a strengthened conflict resolution and reconciliation initiative at local and national levels.

Said Ambassador Kemayah:"H.E. President Weah has been a long time champion and Ambassador of peace. As you may be aware, he worked for the United Nations through the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF). He played an invaluable role motivating ex-combatants in Liberia to go through the Disarmament, Demobilization, Rehabilitation, and Reintegration (DDRR) process . He's a clean energy; clean gas; his hands are free; he in no way participated in the war in Liberia. As a matter of fact, when Liberia was engaged in the senseless war, Ambassador Weah was around flying the flag of Liberia, giving hope to Liberians. "

Ambassador Kemayah was speaking when the new Permanent Representative of Sweden to the United Nations and new Chair of the United Nations Peacebuilding Commission Liberia Configuration, Her Excellency Ambassador Anna Karin Enestrom, paid a courtesy call on him at his New York Office.

Ambassador Kemayah welcomed Ambassador Enestrom and expressed his readiness to collaboratively work with her to continue the work of her predecessor, His Excellency Ambassador Olof Skoog, who was passionate in his support for Liberia's peacebuilding efforts.

Ambassador Kemayah also spoke fondly of Liberia-Sweden relations and described it as extraordinary; while expressing the hope that the relationship will grow from strength to strength.

The Liberian Envoy recalled the role that Sweden continues to play in key development areas in Liberia, including peacebuilding, public administration and the rule of law, women political empowerment, the fight against sexual and gender based violence and renewable energy.

Ambassador Kemayah described the development areas; especially women political empowerment, as key to His Excellency President Weah, and thanked the Government and people of Sweden for the continuous support. "We appreciate Sweden's support towards creating a more inclusive society with increased participation of women in politics and governance. This appreciation is also demonstrated by His Excellency President Weah through his unflinching practical commitment towards the empowerment of women. In fact, we refer to him as the Feminist-in-Chief of Liberia, a title he merits by his actions. He has a record of appointing the first female Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Liberia, a female Deputy Inspector General of Police, and recently, he appointed an Agriculture Minister who is a female. It is all in his passion and vision to create an inclusive society and increase women's participation in the political processes of our Country." Ambassador Kemayah expanded.

In response, the new Chair of the Liberia Configuration of the United Nations Peacebuilding Commission, Her Excellency Ambassador Anna-Karin Enestrom, thanked Ambassador Kemayah for the warm welcome and appreciation of the support of the Government and people of Sweden.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia External Relations Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ambassador Enestrom assured that she, working closely with the Swedish Embassy in Liberia, and the Government of Liberia, is ready to take on the Liberia Configuration, building on the gains made over the years to help the Country continue on the path to sustainable development.

Ambassador Enestrom said, Sweden, once a poor Country, will continue its international engagement with Liberia, the African region and other regions of the world, with the aim to inspire change and support development.

The Swedish Envoy then termed as very impressive and wise, Ambassador Kemayah's engagement with the International Community and acknowledgment of the important role that the International Community has played in Liberia's transformation from conflict to peacebuilding.

Ambassador Enestrom reassured that there is no intent by the International Community, including the United Nations Peacebuilding Commission, to infringe on the sovereignty of Liberia. She stressed that engagements are rather in support of development priorities set by the Government of Liberia as the Country strives for sustainable development.

Ambassador Anna Anna-Karin Enestrom succeeds His Excellency Ambassador Olof Skoog of Sweden, who served as Chair of the Liberia Configuration of the United Nations Peacebuilding Commission for Five (5) years. Ambassador Skoog takes on a new post as Head of Delegation/Ambassador of the European Union to the United Nations.